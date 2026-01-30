Stocks

Hogs Close January with Weakness

January 30, 2026 — 11:25 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures saw weaker Friday trade, with contracts down 30 to 45 cents in the nearbys. February was down $1.10 this week. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $83.57 on Friday afternoon, down 81 cents from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 50 cents on Jan 28 at $85.72. 

CFTC data indicated managed money increasing their net long in lean hog futures and options by 16,388 contracts, taking it to 113,806 contracts as of Tuesday. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday afternoon report was 79 cents higher to $94.22 per cwt. The loin and rib were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter this week at 2.522 million head. That was 54,000 head above last week but 37,861 head below the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $87.250, down $0.450,

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $95.150, down $0.300

May 26 Hogs  closed at $98.925, down $0.375,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.