Hogs Close Higher on Friday

Lean hog futures closed with gains of 17 cents to $1 on Friday. The national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $80.38 on Friday afternoon, down $1.87 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $81.93 on January 22, up 21 cents from the previous day.

Cold Storage data indicated a total of 400.398 million lbs of pork stocks at the end of December, which was a 2.37% increase from last month but still down 6.3% from last year.

Weekly Export Sales data showed pork sales for 2025 totaling 37,741 MT during the week of 1/16. Japan was the buyer of 9,600 MT, with 9,000 MT sold to Mexico. Shipments were tallied at just 22,822 MT, the lowest since early October. Mexico was the destination of 10,300 MT, with 2,700 MT shipped to South Korea.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was 8 cents lower in the Friday PM report at $91.69 per cwt. The ham and belly primals were the only reported higher. Federally inspected hog slaughter for this week at 2.291 million head. That is 123,000 head below last week and down 114,956 head from the same week last year.

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $82.300, up $0.175,

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $88.200, up $1.000

May 25 Hogs closed at $92.875, up $0.875,

