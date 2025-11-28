Hogs Close Black Friday Mixed

Lean hog futures were up 17 cents in the December contract on Friday, the rest of the nearbys down 35 to 45 cents. December was up $2.80 this week. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $72.09 on Friday afternoon, down $1.48 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 54 cents on November 25 at $82.27.

Export Sales data suggested 28,038 MT of pork sales in the week of 10/16, a 5-week low. Shipments were tallied at a 17-week high of 30,329 MT.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday afternoon report was down 3 cents to $94.22 per cwt. The loin and picnic were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for the week was 2.163 million head. That was 121,423 head below the week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $80.600, up $0.175,

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $81.000, down $0.375

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $84.900, down $0.450,

