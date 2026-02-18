Stocks

Hogs Bouncing on Tuesday

February 18, 2026 — 03:39 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures are rallying back on Tuesday, with contracts up90 cent sto $1.75 at midday.  USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was 13 cents higher on Feb 13 at $87.06.

CFTC data as of last Tuesday pegged managed money net long 133,281 contracts, a 4,424 contract increase in the week.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was $1.43 lower at $95.42 per cwt. The rib primal was the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 461,000 head. That was 24,000 head below last week and 21,888 head shy of the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs  are at $92.175, up $0.900,

May 26 Hogs  are at $97.050, up $1.750

Jun 26 Hogs are at $105.850, up $1.300,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

