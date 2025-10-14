Hogs Bouncing Higher on Monday

Lean hog futures are showing some recovery higher on Monday, with gains to 30 cents to $1. USDA’s national base hog price from Monday morning was not reported due to light volume, with a 50-day rolling average at $97.31. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 65 cents on October 9 at $99.43.

USDA’s FOB plant report from Monday morning showed the pork cutout up $2.16 at $106.58 per cwt. The ham was the only primal reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter over the course of the week at 2.577 million head. That is down 25,000 head from last week and 6,066 head below than the same week last year.

Oct 25 Hogs are at $97.300, up $0.300,

Dec 25 Hogs are at $85.025, up $1.000

Feb 26 Hogs is at $87.100, up $0.800,

