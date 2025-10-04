Hogs Bounce into the Weekend

Lean hog futures ended the week with a bounce into the Friday close, up 30 to 85 cents and October down $2.49 on the week. USDA’s national base hog price in the Friday afternoon report saw action down 20 cents from the day prior to $98.72. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 56 cents on October 1 at $103.70.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from the Friday PM report was 95 cents higher at $108.30 per cwt. The butt and rib primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter at 2.602 million head. That is 72,000 head above last week but 4,371 head below the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $98.975, up $0.300,

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $87.300, up $0.625

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $89.300, up $0.850,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.