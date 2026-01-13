Hogs Back to Higher Trade on Tuesday

Lean hog futures are trading with 20 to 30 point gains across the nearby contracts on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Tuesday morning due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 25 cents on Jan 9 at $80.60.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was 97 cents lower at $92.13 per cwt. The rib and belly primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 497,000 head. That is 1,000 head shy of last Monday but 13,474 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs are at $84.625, up $0.200,

Apr 26 Hogs are at $91.050, up $0.300

May 26 Hogs are at $95.250, up $0.225,

