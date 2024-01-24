Lean hogs rallied as much as 3.5% with triple digits gains on Tuesday. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was shown at $47.41 this morning, up by $1.18. The CME Lean Hog Index for 1/18 was listed at $68.06, up by another 19 cents.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value fell $2.14 to $88.03. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter was 454k head for a week’s total of 970k head. That compares to 987k head from the same week last year.

Feb 24 Hogs closed at $73.300, up $2.375,

Apr 24 Hogs closed at $80.325, up $2.700

Feb 24 Pork Cutout closed at $87.400, up $1.800,

