Hog Weakness Continues on Tuesday

Lean hog futures are trading with most contracts steady to 75 cents in the red. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Tuesday morning due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 17 cents on March 20 at $91.78.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was up 83 cents at $100.43 per cwt. The butt and ham were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 492,000 head. That is 99,000 head below last week but 20,985 head above the same Monday last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Apr 26 Hogs are at $90.800, down $0.000,

May 26 Hogs are at $95.100, down $0.550

Jun 26 Hogs are at $103.675, down $0.725,

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