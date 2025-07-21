Stocks

Hog Traders Shift Focus to New Week After Friday Gains

July 21, 2025 — 03:15 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures saw strength on Friday, up a tick to 65 cents. August was up $1.80 on the week. Preliminary open interest was dropping 6,605 contracts on Friday. USDA’s national base hog price had a weighted average of $105.55 on Friday afternoon, down $5.15 from Thursday. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 43 cents at $107.63 on July 16. 

Speculators in lean hog futures and options cut 17,186 contracts from their net long position in the week o July 17 to 114,593 contracts. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value for Friday afternoon was $1.47 higher at $117.79 per cwt. All primals were reported higher, with the ham leading the way up $3.45 USDA estimated hog slaughter at 2.342 million head for the week. That was 11,000 head below last week and 31,523 head lower than the same week last year.

Aug 25 Hogs  closed at $106.475, up $0.650,

Oct 25 Hogs  closed at $90.625, up $0.025

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $82.800, up $0.475,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.