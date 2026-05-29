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Hog Traders Looking to Friday Trade

May 29, 2026 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures closed with most contracts steady to 90 cents in the green and June down 62 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $93.64 on Thursday afternoon, down $1 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 12 cents on May 26 at $90.58.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday PM report was up 76 cents at $99.11 per cwt. The rib and belly primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 476,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.413 million head. That is down 24,837 head from the same holiday week last year.

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Jun 26 Hogs  are at $96.975, down $0.625,

Jul 26 Hogs  are at $102.125, unch,

Aug 26 Hogs are at $100.925, up $0.075,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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