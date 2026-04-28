Hog Traders Look to Tuesday Trade

Lean hog futures were down 12 cents to up a 27 cents across the board on Monday. Open interest was up 2,164 on Monday, suggesting modest new buying. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $90.24 on Monday afternoon, down 18 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another penny on April 23 at $91.44.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was down 38 cents at $99.23 per cwt. The loin and picnic primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated the Monday federally inspected slaughter at 489,000 head. That is down 3,000 head from the previous week but 4,406 head above the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

May 26 Hogs closed at $94.375, up $0.075,

Jun 26 Hogs closed at $102.175, up $0.275

Jul 26 Hogs closed at $105.025, up $0.125,

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