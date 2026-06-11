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Hog Traders Look to Thursday Session

June 11, 2026 — 04:20 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures saw mixed trade late on Wednesday, with contracts up 70 cents to 75 cents lower. Open interest was 2,640 contracts. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $97.52 on Wednesday afternoon, up 4 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 13 cents on June 8 at $92.76. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday PM report was steady at $95.96 per cwt. The loin and belly were the only primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 477,000 head, taking the week to date total to 1.418 million head. That is down 18,000 head from last week and 18,405 head below the same week last year.

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Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $93.175, down $0.400,

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $96.850, up $0.700

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $95.425, up $0.725,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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