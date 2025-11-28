Stocks

Hog Traders Come Back from Holiday for Short Friday Session

November 28, 2025 — 01:45 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The market will back open this morning per normal, with an early close. Lean hog futures posted Wednesday gains of $1.95 to $2.50 as bulls were catching some pre-Black Friday sales. Preliminary open interest was down 2,231 contracts on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $73.57 in the Wednesday PM report, up $1.85 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 80 cents on November 24 at $82.81. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday afternoon report was back up $2 to $94.25 per cwt. All primals were reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 487,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.474 million head. That is 8,000 head below last week and down 340 head from same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $80.425, up $1.975,

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $81.375, up $2.375

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $85.350, up $2.400,

