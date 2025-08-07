Hog Pulling Back on Wednesday

Lean hog futures are down a nickel in the nearby August contracts on Wednesday, with other contracts down 87 cents to $1.125 at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $114.35 on Wednesday morning, up $3.37 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 43 cents at $109.56 on August 4.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Wednesday AM was down $2.05 at $116.07 per cwt. The loin, picnic, and ham primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated hog slaughter at 482,000 head for Tuesday, taking the week’s total to 907,000 head. That was 3,000 head below last week but up 16,770 head from the same week last year.

Aug 25 Hogs are at $108.725, down $0.050,

Oct 25 Hogs are at $91.675, down $1.125

Dec 25 Hogs is at $84.300, down $0.875,

