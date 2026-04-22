Hog Posting Mixed Trade on Wednesday

Lean hog futures are trading with mixed action on Wednesday, with contracts down 40 cents to 55 cents higher. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $89.83 on Wednesday morning, down $1.90 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 14 cents on April 20 at $90.51.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report was 26 cents at $99.08 per cwt. The butt and rib primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 496,000 head, taking the week’s total to 988,000 head. That is up 5,000 head from the previous week and 153,637 head above the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

May 26 Hogs are at $95.000, down $0.400,

Jun 26 Hogs are at $102.850, down $0.350

Jul 26 Hogs are at $105.775, up $0.550,

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