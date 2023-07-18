Hog Futures Mostly Weaker so far

As the new lead month, the August contract is $1.65 higher, but still below the July expiration. The other front months are 17 to 75 cents in the red. USDA reported the National Average Base Hog price as $104.36, with no comparison to yesterday. The Merc had the lean hog index as $101.60 for 7/14, another 57 cents higher.

Pork cutout futures are trading similarly, with a $1.52 gain for the nearby August but 25 to 50 cent losses in the other contracts. The Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Tuesday morning increased by another 41 cents to $113.12. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for Monday as 449k head. That compares to 460k head from last week and 450k during the same week last year.

Aug 23 Hogs are at $97.250, up $2.475,

Oct 23 Hogs are at $82.525, up $0.200

Aug 23 Pork Cutout is at $105.025, up $1.525,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.