Hog Bulls Slip-Up with Mixed Monday

Lean hog futures were mixed to close out Monday, with contracts down 87 to 30 cents higher. USDA’s national base hog report from Monday afternoon saw sales up $2.58 from the day prior at $103.83. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down a nickel on September 4 at $105.92.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Monday afternoon was up another 51 cents at $116.38 per cwt. The loin was the only primal reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 488,000 head. That is well above las week’s holiday and 3,338 head below the same week last year.

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $95.150, down $0.875,

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $88.150, down $0.175

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $90.675, up $0.300,

