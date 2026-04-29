Hog Bulls In Rally Mode on Wednesday

Lean hog futures are showing a midweek rally, up 82 cents to $1.85 at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $92.87 on Wednesday morning, up 62 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 7 cents on April 27 at $91.19.
USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report was down 8 cents at $98.18 per cwt. The picnic and belly primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated the Tuesday federally inspected slaughter at 488,000 head, with the week to date total at 972,000 head. That is down 9,000 head from the previous week but 352 head above the same week last year.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
May 26 Hogs are at $94.975, up $0.825,
Jun 26 Hogs are at $103.650, up $1.675
Jul 26 Hogs are at $106.275, up $1.850,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
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