Hog Bulls Push Back Higher on Wednesday

Lean hog futures closed steady to 45 cents higher in the front months on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $85.13 on Wednesday afternoon, up $4.94 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 27 cents on Jan 19 at $82.03.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday PM report was 51 cents higher at $93.98 per cwt. The butt and picnic primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 495,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.404 million head after a revision 4,000 head lower to Tuesday. That is 77,000 head below last week but 64,132 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $87.850, up $0.000,

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $95.600, up $0.425

May 26 Hogs closed at $99.275, up $0.275,

