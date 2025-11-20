Stocks

Hog Bulls Looking to Extend Wednesday Gains

November 20, 2025 — 10:11 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures saw a rebound on Wednesday, up 95 cents to $1.45 at the close. Open interest was down 1,227 contracts on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price from Wednesday afternoon was reported at $74.61, down 95 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 33 cents on November 17 at $86.67. 

Pork exports during August were tallied at 542.8 million lbs according to a delayed release of Census trade data on Wednesday morning. That was the second largest August total on record, 3.1% below last year. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Large managed money speculators were holding a record net long position as of September 30 at 146,288 contracts according to government shutdown delayed CFTC data. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday PM report was down $2.25 to $93.14 per cwt. The rib primal was the only primal reported higher, with the belly leading the downward charge, losing $8.43. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 494,000 head and the week to date total at 1.482 million head. That is 34,000 head above last week and up 13,911 head from same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $78.850, up $0.950,

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $79.025, up $1.000

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $83.075, up $1.450,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.