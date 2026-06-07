HODL or NCIQ? The Simplest Crypto ETF vs. the Most Diversified One and Why the Difference Matters.

Key Points

VanEck Bitcoin ETF offers significantly higher assets under management than Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF.

Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF provides diversified exposure to both bitcoin and ether while VanEck Bitcoin ETF focuses exclusively on bitcoin.

Both funds utilize spot assets rather than derivatives and have not paid dividends over the trailing 12 months.

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Investors choosing between VanEck Bitcoin ETF (CRYPTO:HODL) and Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NASDAQ:NCIQ) may choose to weigh the lower costs of a pure bitcoin play against broader multi-asset crypto exposure.

These exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer regulated access to the volatile digital asset market without the complexity of managing private keys or digital wallets. While the VanEck fund provides concentrated exposure tobitcoin pricemovements, the Hashdex fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that currently includes both bitcoin and ether.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric NCIQ HODL Issuer Hashdex VanEck Expense ratio 0.25% 0.25% 1-yr return (as of June 3, 2026) (40.00%) (38.60%) Dividend yield None None Beta 0.98 2.02 AUM $96.1 million $1.1 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric NCIQ HODL Max drawdown (1 yr) (52.90%) (49.30%) Growth of $1,000 over 1 year (total return) $600.00 $614.00

What's inside

The VanEck Bitcoin ETF (CRYPTO:HODL) is a passive investment vehicle that maintains a single holding to reflect the performance of bitcoin. Its largest position is Bitcoin at 100%. Launched in 2024, it does not use leverage or derivatives, focusing strictly on spot price movements. The fund reported no specific sector breakdown and has not paid a dividend over the trailing 12 months.

The Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NASDAQ:NCIQ) follows the Nasdaq Crypto Index US, providing exposure to both bitcoin and ether. This multi-asset approach allocates funds to cryptocurrencies in the same proportions as the index, which is rebalanced quarterly. Launched in 2025, the fund avoids crypto securities, tokenized assets, or stablecoins. Like its counterpart, it has not paid a dividend over the trailing 12 months and provides a diversified spot crypto strategy.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Understanding the choice between these funds starts with understanding what Bitcoin actually is, and what it is not. Bitcoin functions primarily as digital gold, appealing to institutions seeking an inflation hedge and a store of value with a fixed, finite supply. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have attracted more than $56 billion in cumulative net inflows, a remarkable signal of institutional confidence.

Ethereum and other digital assets are built on utility rather than scarcity. Ethereum powers decentralized finance, tokenized real-world assets, and programmable financial applications that Bitcoin was never designed to support. That utility is compelling but harder to value, and it faces competitive threats from newer blockchains that Bitcoin simply does not.

HODL is betting that Bitcoin's simplicity and institutional credibility are the key foundation for a crypto allocation. NCIQ takes the view that owning only Bitcoin means missing out on the broader digital asset ecosystem as it matures. Many seasoned crypto investors hold both assets for distinct reasons: Bitcoin as a core scarcity position, Ethereum as a growth-oriented complement. If this makes sense to you, NCIQ automates that approach in a single fund.

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Sara Appino has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.