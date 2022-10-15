Hockey’s not the only thing that sizzles in Canada

It might be a bit brisk north of the border, but at least some fixed income ETFs seem to be hot in Canada, according to moneysense.ca.

In the aftermath of around 20 years of essentially solid returns, as interest rates nudge yields up and drive down prices, bond portfolios are absorbing some body blows. the iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (XBB) – which missed the panel’s picks of best fixed income ETFs for portfolios – still dispenses broad exposure to investment-grade Canadian bonds.

“I’m not committed to bonds at all,” says panellist Yves Rebetez. “People are now seeing the truth in the descriptive ‘return-free risk’ that some have been pointing to for a while. This ‘return-free risk’ is a tongue-in-cheek play on that. Who wants to invest in risk, void of potential returns?”

Opting for cost efficient funds like ETFs in Canada and elsewhere, the variety of them is, well, substantial, according to wealthawesome.com. As last year wound down, there were 1,177 Canadian listed ETFs in Canada.

Canadian ETFS are available in every shape and size. Among that wide range of options, it’s key to buckle down on the best funds.

Most portfolios commonly carry fixed income or bond ETFs – particularly if risk doesn’t float the boast of those investors who are most risk repellant.

Want to talk logic? For a second? A combination of income exchange-traded funds are most, well, logical for a substantial chunk of investors.

