HOCHTIEF Q1 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOCFF) on Monday reported first-quarter results with sales increasing from last year, while profit declined.

Sales rose to 9.39 billion euros in the first quarter of 2026 from 8.92 billion euros in the same period last year.

Net profit fell to 210.0 million euros, or 2.79 euros per share, from 307.8 million euros, or 4.09 euros per share, in the first quarter of 2025.

HOCFF is currently trading at $635.40, up $18.95 or 3.07 on the OTC Markets.

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