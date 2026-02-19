Markets

HOCHTIEF Group FY25 Profit Rises

February 19, 2026 — 01:18 pm EST

(RTTNews) - HOCHTIEF Group (HOT.DE, 1HOT.MI, HOCFF) Thursday reported fiscal 2025 nominal net profit of 902.3 million euros, up 16.3% from 775.6 million euros last year. Nominal earnings per share were 11.99 euros, up from 10.31 euros last year.

Operational net profit was 789.3 million euros, up from 625.0 million euros last year. Operational earnings per share were 10.49 euros, up from 8.31 euros last year.

Sales for the full year 2025 were 38.24 billion euros, up from 33.30 billion euros, an increase of 14.8%.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects operational net profit of 950 million to 1.025 billion euros, up 20-30% year-over-year. New guidance implies a doubling of profits compared to 2022.

