HOCHTIEF Expands Partnership With Vulcan Energy

(RTTNews) - HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.DE, HOCFF), a provider of infrastructure technology and construction services, on Wednesday announced that it has expanded its strategic partnership with Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. (VULNF, VUL.AX), securing an end-to-end role in developing its lithium production and processing infrastructure.

Sedgman and HOCHTIEF Infrastructure have been appointed Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management contractors for Vulcan's Lionheart Project, which includes a 397 million euros Lithium Extraction Plant and a 337 million euros Central Lithium Plant.

HOCHTIEF has also agreed to invest 169 million euros in Vulcan, comprising 39 million euros for the Lionheart Project and a subscription of up to 130 million euros in Vulcan shares, becoming a cornerstone investor.

The group has additionally been named preferred supplier for civil construction works.

The company highlighted the project's role in supporting Europe's clean-energy plans, with lithium output expected to supply batteries for roughly 500,000 electric vehicles annually.

On Tuesday, HOCHTIEF closed trading 5.30% higher at EUR 309.80 on the XETRA.

On Tuesday, Vulcan Energy closed trading at AUD 6.13 on the Australian Securities Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.