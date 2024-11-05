Hochschild Mining Appoints Deloitte as New Auditor

Hochschild Mining (GB:HOC) has released an update.

Hochschild Mining PLC has announced the appointment of Deloitte LLP as the new auditor for the company and its subsidiaries, set to commence with the review of the H1 2026 financial statements. This decision follows a formal tender process conducted by the Audit Committee and endorsed by the Board. The appointment will be subject to shareholder approval at the 2026 Annual General Meeting, while Ernst & Young LLP will continue as the auditor until the 2025 financial statements are approved.

