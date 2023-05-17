HNI (HNI) Declares $0.32 Dividend

HNI said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $26.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.89%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.55%, the lowest has been 2.66%, and the highest has been 5.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in HNI. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HNI is 0.09%, an increase of 8.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.84% to 36,647K shares. The put/call ratio of HNI is 1.72, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.36% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for HNI is 35.70. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 36.36% from its latest reported closing price of 26.18.

The projected annual revenue for HNI is 2,188MM, a decrease of 3.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.66.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 4,030K shares representing 9.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,065K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,029K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNI by 1.25% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 2,206K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,155K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNI by 64.64% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,202K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares, representing an increase of 76.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNI by 63.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,149K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,132K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNI by 0.51% over the last quarter.

HNI Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HNI is a leading global provider and designer of office furniture and the nation's leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products. HNI sells the broadest and deepest selection of quality office furniture solutions available to meet the needs of every customer through an extensive portfolio of well-known and trusted brands. Its hearth products are the strongest, most respected brands in the industry and include a full array of gas, electric, wood and biomass burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings and accessories.

