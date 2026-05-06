HNI Corp. Posts Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - HNI Corporation (HNI) reported a first quarter net loss attributable to HNI of $38.8 million compared to profit of $13.9 million, last year. Loss per share was $0.55 compared to profit of $0.29. Adjusted EPS was $0.34 compared to $0.44.

Net sales were $1.3 billion, up 125% from prior year. On an organic basis, net sales decreased 3.2 percent year-over-year.

The Corporation expects to deliver double-digit non-GAAP EPS growth in 2026.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, HNI Corp. shares are up 0.91 percent to $36.51.

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