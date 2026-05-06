Markets
HNI

HNI Corp. Posts Loss In Q1

May 06, 2026 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - HNI Corporation (HNI) reported a first quarter net loss attributable to HNI of $38.8 million compared to profit of $13.9 million, last year. Loss per share was $0.55 compared to profit of $0.29. Adjusted EPS was $0.34 compared to $0.44.

Net sales were $1.3 billion, up 125% from prior year. On an organic basis, net sales decreased 3.2 percent year-over-year.

The Corporation expects to deliver double-digit non-GAAP EPS growth in 2026.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, HNI Corp. shares are up 0.91 percent to $36.51.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HNI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.