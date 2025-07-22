HMY's Copper-Gold Pipeline Takes Shape: Can Execution Deliver Growth?

Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. HMY is positioning itself for long-term growth through disciplined execution of two transformative development projects — the Wafi-Golpu copper-gold project in Papua New Guinea (PNG) and the Eva Copper project in Australia.



The Wafi-Golpu project is believed to be a game-changer for the company, with an estimated gold reserve of 13 million ounces. This Tier 1 asset, which is core to HMY’s long-term strategy, is among the world’s largest copper-gold block cave projects. HMY is currently in negotiations with its joint venture partner, Newmont Corporation NEM, and the PNG Government regarding the terms of a Mining Development Contract, which is required for a Special Mining Lease. The permitting of the project is on track.



The low-risk Eva Copper project in Australia offers additional upside, giving HMY a significant global copper-gold footprint. HMY acquired Eva Copper in 2022, adding a tier-one mining jurisdiction to its portfolio. The acquisition is in line with HMY’s objective of transitioning into a low-cost gold and copper mining company. The feasibility study update for the project is currently underway. Eva Copper is expected to produce 55,000-60,000 tons of copper per annum.



These copper-gold assets are central to HMY’s strategy of diversification beyond South African gold operations. Harmony’s paired focus on Wafi-Golpu and Eva Copper, if executed on schedule, uniquely positions it to deliver transformative growth.



Among its peers, AngloGold Ashanti plc AU is executing a clear strategy of organic and inorganic growth. Obuasi remains a significant pillar of AngloGold Ashanti’s long-term strategy. AngloGold Ashanti’s focus this year is to continue the implementation of the underhand drift and fill mining method and make stoping improvements. At Siguiri, efforts are underway to improve mining volumes through ongoing improvements to fleet availability and utilization.



Gold Fields Limited GFI is advancing its high-grade Windfall project in Quebec, targeting 300,000 ounces of gold annually. Gold Fields acquired 100% ownership of the Windfall project through the completion of its acquisition of Osisko Mining in October 2024. Gold Fields is focused on obtaining the required environmental approvals for full-scale construction and mining.

HMY’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Harmony Gold have rallied 64.9% over a year against the Zacks Mining – Gold industry’s rise of 33.4%, thanks to a surge in gold prices.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, HMY is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 5.26, a roughly 56.3% discount to the industry average of 12.04X. It carries a Value Score of B.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMY’s fiscal 2025 earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 190.8%. The EPS estimates for fiscal 2025 have been trending higher over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HMY stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

