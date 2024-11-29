HMC Capital Increases Stake in Lifestyle Communities

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

HMC Capital Partners Holdings has significantly increased its stake in Lifestyle Communities Ltd, raising its voting power from 2.69% to 4.72%. This move, involving multiple on-market share purchases, underscores HMC’s growing influence and interest in the company, potentially signaling strategic ambitions in the real estate sector.

