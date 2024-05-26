HMC Capital Concludes $100M Share Placement

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

HMC Capital Limited has successfully completed a $100 million institutional placement, issuing about 15.4 million new shares at $6.50 each, with funds aimed at acquiring Payton Capital Ltd, repaying debt, and covering transaction costs. The placement saw robust interest from investors, and the newly issued shares will be on par with existing shares, including FY24 dividend rights. Additionally, HMC is offering eligible shareholders a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) to raise up to $30 million, with the same issue price as the placement.

