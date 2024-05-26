News & Insights

Stocks

HMC Capital Concludes $100M Share Placement

May 26, 2024 — 08:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

HMC Capital Limited has successfully completed a $100 million institutional placement, issuing about 15.4 million new shares at $6.50 each, with funds aimed at acquiring Payton Capital Ltd, repaying debt, and covering transaction costs. The placement saw robust interest from investors, and the newly issued shares will be on par with existing shares, including FY24 dividend rights. Additionally, HMC is offering eligible shareholders a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) to raise up to $30 million, with the same issue price as the placement.

For further insights into AU:HMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.