News & Insights

Stocks

HMC Capital Completes $300M Institutional Placement

October 24, 2024 — 07:19 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

HMC Capital Limited has successfully completed a $300 million institutional placement, issuing approximately 34 million new shares at $8.75 each. The strong demand from institutional investors, both existing and new, underlines confidence in HMC’s strategic acquisition of Global Switch Australia. Trading for HMC shares is set to resume, with the new shares expected to settle on October 29, 2024.

For further insights into AU:HMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.