HMC Capital Completes $300M Institutional Placement

HMC Capital Limited has successfully completed a $300 million institutional placement, issuing approximately 34 million new shares at $8.75 each. The strong demand from institutional investors, both existing and new, underlines confidence in HMC’s strategic acquisition of Global Switch Australia. Trading for HMC shares is set to resume, with the new shares expected to settle on October 29, 2024.

