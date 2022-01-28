H&M Group Q4 Net Income Increases - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (HNNMY.PK, HMRZF.PK, HEN.L) reported that its fourth quarter net income increased to 4.62 billion Swedish kronor from 2.48 billion Swedish kronor, prior year. Earnings per share was 2.79 kronor compared to 1.50 kronor, prior year. Net sales increased by 8 percent to 56.81 billion kronor from 52.55 billion kronor. Net sales in local currencies increased by 11 percent, for the quarter.

Full year profit after tax increased to 11.01 billion Swedish kronor from 1.24 billion kronor, corresponding to earnings of 6.65 kronor per share compared to 0.75 kronor per share, last year. Net sales increased by 6 percent to 198.97 billion kronor. Net sales in local currencies increased by 12 percent, for the full year.

For the period 1 December 2021 to 31 January 2022, the company estimates sales in local currencies to increase by 20 percent from last year.

The board is proposing to the annual general meeting that a dividend of 6.50 kronor per share is paid. The first payment of 3.25 kronor will be made in May and the second payment of 3.25 kronor will be made in November.

The board will also propose to the annual general meeting 2022 that the board is authorised to pass resolutions on the buyback of shares for a total amount of 3 billion Swedish kronor in the period up to and including the 2023 annual general meeting.

