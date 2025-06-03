HLIT, Vectra to Make the 1st PTP-Less Virtualized Broadband Deployment

Harmonic, Inc. HLIT recently announced that Poland-based Vectra, a top Internet provider, will deploy HLIT’s industry-leading cOS virtualized broadband platform. The initiative aims to accelerate Vectra’s expansion into multigigabit broadband services, support the shift to deep fiber infrastructure and enable innovative wholesale offerings over both DOCSIS and fiber networks.



This strategic deployment marks a significant milestone, not only for Vectra but for the global broadband industry, as it becomes the first operator to implement Harmonic’s PTP-less distributed access architecture (DAA), which removes the complexities associated with traditional timing networks. This innovation increases reliability and dramatically simplifies operations.



As part of the collaboration, Vectra will integrate Harmonic’s Reef Remote PHY (R-PHY) Shelves, Oyster DAA Nodes and remote OLTs (Optical Line Terminals) to create a robust and modular broadband delivery infrastructure. One of the cutting-edge technologies in this deployment is the SeaStar Optical Node, Harmonic’s recently launched solution that enables fiber connectivity in lower-density brownfield MDUs using existing coaxial cabling.



The platform enables a selective and cost-efficient migration from DOCSIS to PON, giving operators like Vectra the ability to upgrade targeted areas using existing infrastructure. Vectra can now offer both bitstream access and wholesale-over-DOCSIS services to third-party broadband providers, opening up lucrative new revenue streams in Poland’s competitive telecom market.

HLIT’s Partner Netceed Enables Smooth Deployment

Netceed, a key Harmonic partner and value-added solutions provider, is playing a crucial role in ensuring the successful execution of this large-scale initiative. By facilitating the supply chain and providing essential deployment support, Netceed helps accelerate time-to-market and ensures that the rollout remains on schedule and budget.



Harmonic’s expanded market footprint in cable broadband is noteworthy. The company is already the market share leader in virtual CMTS and DAA, according to Dell’Oro Group. Its cOS platform powers broadband services in more than 33 million CPEs worldwide, serving operators across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.



As the demand for high-speed Internet continues to rise, operators are under a pressing need to expand their networks while optimizing operational efficiency and reducing costs. HLIT remains at the forefront of strategic collaboration to deliver high-speed, scalable and accessible broadband across the globe.



In May 2025, the company expanded its collaboration with Cignal TV, a leading pay-TV provider in the Philippines, to modernize its channel origination, playout and disaster recovery workflows. The initiative leverages Harmonic’s VOS360 Media Software-as-a-Service platform, which runs on the public cloud, to enhance Cignal TV’s ability to deliver premium video streaming and broadcast services with greater efficiency and reliability.

HLIT’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Movement

Harmonic currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of Harmonic have plunged 31.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 0.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR, InterDigital, Inc. IDCC and Ubiquiti Inc. UI. JNPR presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while IDCC & UI carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Juniper is leveraging the 400-gig cycle to capture hyperscale switching opportunities inside the data center. The company is set to capitalize on the increasing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic packet/optical convergence. Juniper also introduced new features within the AI-driven enterprise portfolio that enable customers to simplify the rollout of their campus wired and wireless networks while bringing greater insight to network operators. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 4.88%.



IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 15%.



Ubiquiti’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 33.3%. Its highly flexible global business model remains well-suited to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth.

