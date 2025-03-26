HLIT Enhances VOS360 Solution With AI-Driven Features: Stock to Gain?

Harmonic Inc. HLIT recently announced a major advancement in video streaming technology with the introduction of new AI capabilities within its state-of-the-art VOS360 Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, an end-to-end cloud media processing solution that simplifies the entire process of media delivery for premium video streaming and broadcasting. By enhancing the solution’s capabilities, the company is set to transform the way broadcasters and service providers engage with audiences and monetize their content.

More About HLIT’s New Enhancements

The upgraded VOS360 suite offers new AI-powered features that enhance the streaming experience of viewers. Post-upgrade, the solution now allows broadcasters and service providers to detect ad breaks automatically and insert SCTE-35 markers into live content, even without ad markers. This innovative feature will allow them to seamlessly monetize both high- and low-action moments in live events, such as sports games, by dynamically triggering in-stream advertisements.



In addition to advertising, the solution includes automated subtitles via speech-to-text AI, enabling broadcasters to reach wider audiences. Furthermore, AI-driven sports clipping tools allow for real-time highlight creation, ensuring fans never miss key moments. The ability to offer automated translation with voice cloning or overdubbing in any language also promises a more immersive and inclusive viewing experience for global audiences.

Does HLIT Stock Stand to Gain From This Upgrade?

Harmonic is a worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions and enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company’s VOS 360 Media SaaS and VOS360 Ad SaaS have successfully qualified for Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s AKAM highly distributed cloud computing platform, which enables businesses to build, deploy and manage applications on a vast network globally. By combining Harmonic’s award-winning media processing and delivery solutions with Akamai’s cloud infrastructure, the collaboration continues to open doors to innovative revenue-generating use cases. Further, it enhances the agility, resiliency, security and scalability of media workflows.



These advancements are expected to generate incremental demand for Harmonic’s solutions, leading to higher revenues. An improved financial performance is likely to drive the stock.

HLIT Stock Price Performance

Shares of Harmonic have plunged 25% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 37.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HLIT’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Harmonic currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A couple of better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



InterDigital IDCC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an earnings surprise of 158.41%. It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present, supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers.



Arista delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.87%. It has a long-term growth expectation of 14.41%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.