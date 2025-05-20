HLIT Boosts Cignal TV's Broadcast Capabilities With Advanced Solution

Harmonic Inc. HLIT recently announced that it has expanded its collaboration with Cignal TV, a leading pay-TV provider in the Philippines, to modernize its channel origination, playout and disaster recovery workflows. The initiative leverages Harmonic’s VOS360 Media Software-as-a-Service platform, which runs on the public cloud, to enhance Cignal TV’s ability to deliver premium video streaming and broadcast services with greater efficiency and reliability.



The fully managed VOS360 platform provides high-quality content delivery from source to screen across a wide range of use cases, including live TV, streaming and live events. By integrating a comprehensive suite of media processing functions into a single cloud-native solution, the platform simplifies video operations and reduces infrastructure costs for Cignal TV. It supports the delivery of both linear TV channels and traditional broadcast services, along with advanced capabilities for live content distribution. These features will likely equip Cignal TV with enhanced operational flexibility and scalability, helping it to stay competitive in a fast-changing media landscape.



A significant advantage of the platform is its robust disaster recovery functionality. Cignal TV will have the capability to shift playout operations to the cloud during disruptions, ensuring uninterrupted service. Using a Secure Reliable Transport connection, the VOS360 solution delivers content directly from the cloud to the network’s compression headend or alternate recovery sites without impacting the viewer experience. This ensures stable, consistent service delivery, regardless of local operational challenges.

Does HLIT Stock Stand to Gain From This Collaboration?

Harmonic is a worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, and enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. By expanding its partnership with a leading regional broadcaster, the company demonstrates the scalability and reliability of its cloud solutions, building credibility and opening doors for future partnerships in other fast-growing markets.



These advancements are expected to generate incremental demand for Harmonic’s solutions, leading to higher revenues. An improved financial performance is likely to drive the stock.

HLIT Stock Price Performance

Shares of Harmonic have plunged 19% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 34.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HLIT’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Harmonic currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 4.88%. Juniper is leveraging the 400-gig cycle to capture hyperscale switching opportunities within the data center. The company is set to capitalize on the increasing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic packet/optical convergence. Juniper also introduced new features within its AI-driven enterprise portfolio, enabling customers to simplify the rollout of their campus wired and wireless networks while providing greater insight to network operators.



InterDigital IDCC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. In the trailing four quarters, InterDigital delivered an earnings surprise of 160.15%. The company is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities.



InterDigital designs and develops a wide range of advanced technology solutions used in digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers.



Arista delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 11.82% and has a long-term growth expectation of 14.81%. Arista currently serves five verticals, namely cloud titans (customers that deploy more than one million servers), cloud specialty providers, service providers, financial services and the rest of the enterprise.











5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.