HLIT Boosts Astound Network Infrastructure With cOS Broadband Platform

Harmonic Inc. HLIT recently announced that Astound Broadband has opted to deploy its industry-leading cOS virtualized broadband platform to transform the latter’s broadband infrastructure. With this collaboration, the leading multiple systems operator in the United States aims to improve network efficiency, gain scalability and establish a clear path toward fiber deployment through a future-ready infrastructure.

How HLIT’s Solution Could Prove Beneficial?

Harmonic’s state-of-the-art cOS broadband platform is a cloud-native virtual platform that will provide Astound Broadband with a unified solution that caters to both current DOCSIS technology and future-proof passive optical network deployments for fiber-to-the-home networks. The platform, powered by the virtualized Cable Modem Termination System (vCMTS) software, integrates both the variants of DOCSIS 4.0 Full Duplex (FDX) and Frequency Division Duplexing (FDD). The combination of FDX and FDD in a single platform ensures greater flexibility, allowing operators to deliver multiple gigabit symmetrical speeds over the existing broadband infrastructure.



Per the agreement, Astound Broadband will implement the platform within a distributed access architecture and utilize Harmonic’s Pebble Remote Physical Layer Device to improve operational efficiency. To further enhance network capabilities, Harmonic’s cOS Central will deliver advanced analytics and automation for real-time network monitoring and proactive issue resolution. This powerful combination of software and analytics is poised to enable Astound Broadband to maintain a consistent and dependable broadband service experience for its customers. It is also expected to minimize hardware requirements and offer substantial efficiencies in power, space and cost.

Increasing Client Base to Drive HLIT’s Performance

Harmonic’s cOS platform supports more than 33 million homes globally, powering next-generation broadband services for leading operators across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Astound Broadband’s adoption of this advanced platform underscores Harmonic’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, positioning it as a leading provider of virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions.



With a strong presence in more than 50 countries, Harmonic is expected to benefit from the increasing customer base. This will likely enable the company to generate higher revenues in the upcoming quarters. An improved financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.

HLIT’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Harmonic have plunged 18.9% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 23.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HLIT’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

