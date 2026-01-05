HLIO Ex-Dividend Reminder - 1/7/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 1/7/26, Helios Technologies Inc (Symbol: HLIO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.09, payable on 1/21/26. As a percentage of HLIO's recent stock price of $54.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HLIO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.66% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HLIO's low point in its 52 week range is $24.76 per share, with $58.7981 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.66.

In Monday trading, Helios Technologies Inc shares are currently up about 2.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.