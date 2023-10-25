HLI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (Symbol: HLI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $96.88, changing hands as low as $96.78 per share. Houlihan Lokey Inc shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HLI's low point in its 52 week range is $80.26 per share, with $110.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.10.

