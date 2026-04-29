HL Mando Q1 Operating Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - HL Mando (204320.KS) reported first quarter net income of 53.1 billion Korean won compared to 34.6 billion won, prior year. Operating profit was 93.6 billion won, up 18.2%.

First quarter sales were 2.31 trillion Korean Won, an increase of 1.8% from last year: driven by record quarterly sales in India & EU despite global vehicle market slowdown.

Shares of HL Mando are trading at 57,900 Korean won, up 0.52%.

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