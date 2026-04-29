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HL Mando Q1 Operating Profit Rises

April 29, 2026 — 04:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - HL Mando (204320.KS) reported first quarter net income of 53.1 billion Korean won compared to 34.6 billion won, prior year. Operating profit was 93.6 billion won, up 18.2%.

First quarter sales were 2.31 trillion Korean Won, an increase of 1.8% from last year: driven by record quarterly sales in India & EU despite global vehicle market slowdown.

Shares of HL Mando are trading at 57,900 Korean won, up 0.52%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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