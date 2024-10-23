News & Insights

HKEX to Transition Registrar Services to Computershare

October 23, 2024

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HK:0388) has released an update.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) will change its share registrar and transfer office to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited starting November 1, 2024. This transition from Hong Kong Registrars Limited aims to streamline shareholder communications and services. Investors and shareholders can expect updated contact details for any inquiries or share transfers.

