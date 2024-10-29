News & Insights

Stocks

HKEX Announces Board Structure and Governance Framework

October 29, 2024 — 12:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HK:0388) has released an update.

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, featuring a strong lineup of independent non-executive directors and an executive director who also serves as the Chief Executive. The board is supported by nine committees, ensuring a robust governance structure for overseeing the organization’s operations. This setup underscores HKEX’s commitment to maintaining transparency and efficiency in its financial market operations.

For further insights into HK:0388 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HKXCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.