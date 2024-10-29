HKEX Announces Board Structure and Governance Framework

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HK:0388) has released an update.

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, featuring a strong lineup of independent non-executive directors and an executive director who also serves as the Chief Executive. The board is supported by nine committees, ensuring a robust governance structure for overseeing the organization’s operations. This setup underscores HKEX’s commitment to maintaining transparency and efficiency in its financial market operations.

