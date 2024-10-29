HK Acquisition Corp. Completes De-SPAC and Secures PIPE Investment

HK Acquisition Corp. (HK:7841) has released an update.

HK Acquisition Corp. has announced the completion of a de-SPAC transaction involving the placement of 80,000 equity financing shares at HK$10.00 per share, with net proceeds amounting to HK$0.65 million. The company has also secured commitments from PIPE investors to subscribe to 55,124,000 shares, raising HK$551.24 million. Potential investors should note the high concentration of shareholding, which could lead to significant price movements.

