HIVE Weaponizes Power for an AI Pivot

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ: HIVE) is executing a masterclass in capital reallocation, weaponizing its legacy crypto-mining power portfolio to capture the explosive demand for sovereign artificial intelligence infrastructure.

By launching a C$3.5 billion (about $2.54 billion), 320-megawatt AI gigafactory in Toronto, the company commands an immediate valuation reset from a cyclical tier-two Bitcoin miner to a high-margin data center powerhouse.

This aggressive pivot capitalizes on systemic global compute scarcity, creating a massive premium for secured megawatts and leaving legacy short sellers trapped in a fundamental re-rating.

The market registered this strategy shift with force on May 18, 2026, sending HIVE Digital Technologies' share price up 28% on a volume of 111 million shares, nearly eight times its daily average. For investors in the sector, this should not be seen as a momentary spike but as a repricing event for a company that has successfully transformed its core business model to align with one of the most powerful secular growth trends of the decade.

From Mining Rigs to Intelligence Factories

HIVE Digital Technologies' strategic pivot hinges on the announcement from its wholly-owned subsidiary, BUZZ HPC. The plan is to build one of Canada's largest AI gigafactories in the Greater Toronto Area, an industrial-scale facility with 320 MW of utility capacity. Engineered to host over 100,000 high-performance GPUs, the project targets an online launch in the second half of 2027. This move repositions HIVE Digital Technologies from a company that consumes power to one that is monetizing it at a significant premium.

In the AI gold rush, power, not just processing chips, is the ultimate bottleneck. Hyperscalers can procure GPUs, but they cannot conjure the electrical infrastructure and grid interconnects required to run them at scale. HIVE Digital Technologies' existing 850 MW global power portfolio, with 450 MW operational and 400 MW in the pipeline, is now its most valuable asset.

HIVE is proving its ability to execute on this vision by putting capital to work. BUZZ HPC has already acquired the physical foundation for the Toronto gigafactory, closing a $58 million contiguous land purchase. This consists of a 21-acre primary parcel for $46 million and an adjacent 4-acre plot for $12 million, de-risking the project's physical footprint and signaling a clear path to construction.

Building an AI Empire on a Bedrock Balance Sheet

A vision of this magnitude requires both technical expertise and financial discipline, and HIVE Digital Technologies is demonstrating both. This aggressive expansion is built on a remarkably solid financial foundation. HIVE maintains a debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.02, providing immense flexibility. Its financial strength was recently affirmed by the institutional market when it successfully closed a $115 million, 0% interest exchangeable senior note offering. The offering was significantly upsized from its initial $75 million target due to overwhelming demand, signaling strong institutional confidence in HIVE's AI-focused roadmap. This infusion of capital at highly favorable terms provides the dry powder needed to execute the buildout without taking on burdensome debt.

HIVE Digital Technologies is also de-risking its execution by building its AI cloud infrastructure with elite, enterprise-grade hardware. HIVE has formalized partnerships with Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) for its initial deployments, using a cluster of liquid-cooled Dell PowerEdge XE9680L servers. This ability to secure top-tier equipment during severe global supply chain constraints validates its operational credibility. The strategy is further anchored by a significant order for 504 of NVIDIA's (NASDAQ: NVDA) next-generation B200 GPUs, ensuring its data centers will offer state-of-the-art compute performance.

Pricing a Miner, Missing an AI Titan

HIVE's recent stock price jump reflects the market's initial recognition of HIVE Digital Technologies' transformation, but the underlying metrics suggest the re-rating has much further to run. HIVE is transitioning away from the volatile economics of Bitcoin mining, which are subject to price swings and margin compression from block reward halvings.

In its place, HIVE Digital Technologies is building a business centered on stable, high-margin, recurring revenue from AI cloud services. Evidence of this dual-engine strategy is already present in its financials. HIVE reported record fiscal Q3 revenue of $93.1 million, a 219% year-over-year increase. While it posted a GAAP net loss, this was primarily driven by a strategic, non-cash charge of $57.4 million in accelerated depreciation on its older crypto-mining ASIC fleet, a clear accounting signal of its forward-looking pivot.

HIVE's strategic shift caught many short sellers flat-footed. According to the latest data, over 28 million shares are shorted, representing more than 11% of the public float. With a days-to-cover ratio of nearly 3.6, this creates a technically constructive environment.

These bearish bets have been placed against a low-multiple crypto miner, not a high-growth AI infrastructure provider. As HIVE Digital Technologies continues to hit its operational milestones, these shorts may be forced to cover, providing sustained buying pressure that could fuel the stock's next leg higher.

Even after its recent run, HIVE's valuation appears compelling. The stock trades at a price-to-sales ratio of 3.4 and a price-to-book of 1.3, metrics that do not yet seem to reflect its positioning as a key enabler of the AI revolution. Analysts are taking note, with Cantor Fitzgerald raising its price target to $4.60 and the consensus 12-month price target sitting at $6.34.

For investors seeking pure-play exposure to the AI infrastructure buildout, HIVE Digital Technologies presents a unique opportunity. Cautious investors may prefer to monitor execution on its gigafactory milestones, while those with a higher risk tolerance might see the elevated short interest as a potential catalyst for continued near-term upside.

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