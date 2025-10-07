HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) Surges 25.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) shares rallied 25.2% in the last trading session to close at $5.57. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 67.3% gain over the past four weeks.

HIVE stock witnessed a price rise, which might be the result of of strong September 2025 production results, wherein it produced 267 BTC—an 8% monthly and 138% yearly increase—at an average rate of 9 BTC/day and 19.4 EH/s hashrate. The Phase 3 Valenzuela 100 MW site is ahead of schedule, with around 50% capacity online.

HIVE holds several competitive strengths that distinguish it in the blockchain and AI computing sectors. The company’s vertically integrated operations combine Bitcoin mining with high-performance computing (HPC) and AI cloud services powered by more than 5,000 NVIDIA GPUs across green, hydro-powered data centers in Canada, Sweden and Paraguay. Its disciplined capital allocation, industry-leading ROIC, low SG&A costs and best-in-class uptime drive superior efficiency. HIVE’s 100% renewable energy footprint, strategic expansion to 25 EH/s by late 2025, and preferred Nvidia Cloud Partner status reinforce its sustainability, scalability, and technological edge.



This crypto currency mining company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.01 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +83.3%. Revenues are expected to be $75.08 million, up 231.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For HIVE Digital Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on HIVE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

HIVE Digital Technologies belongs to the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX), closed the last trading session 2% lower at $99. Over the past month, SNEX has returned -1.8%.

StoneX Group's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.67. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +7.1%.

