HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) Price Target Increased by 25.80% to 6.46

The average one-year price target for HIVE Digital Technologies (NasdaqCM:HIVE) has been revised to $6.46 / share. This is an increase of 25.80% from the prior estimate of $5.14 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.41 to a high of $7.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 107.16% from the latest reported closing price of $3.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 134 funds or institutions reporting positions in HIVE Digital Technologies. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 26.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIVE is 0.14%, an increase of 13.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.79% to 66,237K shares. The put/call ratio of HIVE is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toroso Investments holds 4,771K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,134K shares , representing an increase of 13.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 14.00% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 4,363K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

BLOK - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds 4,134K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,936K shares , representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 19.41% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,993K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,423K shares , representing an increase of 64.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 479.91% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,647K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,248K shares , representing an increase of 10.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 122.05% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

