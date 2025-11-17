Markets
HIVE

HIVE Digital Technologies Expands AI Infrastructure With Dell And Bell

November 17, 2025 — 01:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE, HIVE.V), through its wholly owned subsidiary BUZZ High Performance Computing, announced a new agreement with Dell Technologies to deploy its next wave of advanced AI infrastructure.

BUZZ and HIVE have also executed operating agreements to begin the first phase of the BUZZ-Bell AI Fabric deployment.

As part of the initiative, BUZZ will install a 63-node cluster of liquid-cooled Dell PowerEdge XE9680L servers, powered by 504 next-generation GPUs optimized for AI workloads. The fully integrated Dell IR5000 racks will be delivered and installed at the Bell AI Fabric data center, strengthening BUZZ's partnership with Bell and expanding its sovereign AI Cloud.

Beyond the Bell AI Fabric facility, BUZZ is advancing proprietary high-efficiency liquid-cooled data center designs in Canada and Sweden. Long-lead components are already being procured, with operations scheduled to go live in the second half of 2026. Each Canadian and Swedish site, alongside the Bell AI Fabric facility, will host 2,000 additional GPUs, expanding the BUZZ AI Cloud to more than 6,000 GPUs by the end of 2026.

The expansion is projected to generate an additional $120 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), with an 80% operating margin after electrical and data center costs. This growth will add to the company's current $20 million ARR, significantly strengthening BUZZ's AI Cloud business.

With 5,000 GPUs already in operation, BUZZ expects to reach a total of 11,000 GPUs by 2026. In addition, HIVE's 70 MW Tier I data center in Grand Falls, New Brunswick, spanning 32.5 acres, is being upgraded to a Tier III+ facility (PUE 1.3). Once complete, the site will support over 25,000 GPUs, based on reference architecture.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HIVE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.