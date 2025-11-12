HIVE Digital to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

HIVE Digital Technologies HIVE is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 14, 2025.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $80.96 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 257.45%.



For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss is pegged at 1 cent per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days. HIVE reported a loss of 6 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



HIVE earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, delivering a negative average surprise of 19.51%.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Let us see how things have shaped up for HIVE prior to the announcement:

Factors to Note

HIVE’s second-quarter fiscal 2026 performance is expected to have benefited from continued growth in its Bitcoin mining hashrate, digital currency mining and high-performance computing (HPC) services.



In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, revenues from high-performance computing increased to $4.8 million from $2.6 million, up 84.8% year over year. This growth was driven by strong demand for AI infrastructure and a strategic partnership with Bell Canada. This is likely to have contributed to the to-be-reported quarter’s performance as well.



HIVE’s advancements in mining capacity have been a major growth driver. The company recently reached a significant milestone of 23 Exahash per second in global Bitcoin-mining capacity. This marks 283% growth so far this year.



In addition, the company expanded its operations by acquiring 32.5 acres in Grand Falls, New Brunswick. This move allows HIVE to build a Tier III+ HPC data center capable of hosting more than 25,000 next-generation GPUs. It supports HIVE’s strategy to combine Bitcoin mining with AI-driven high-performance computing during the global AI super cycle. This is expected to have contributed positively to the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, fluctuations in Bitcoin prices and stiff competition in the cryptocurrency mining industry might have hurt HIVE’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the exact case here.



HIVE Digital has an Earnings ESP of -20.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



NVIDIA NVDA presently has an Earnings ESP of +2.08% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVIDIA shares have risen 43.9% year to date. NVDA is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 19.



Elastic ESTC presently has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Elastic shares have lost 4.6% year to date. ESTC is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 20.



Workday WDAY presently has an Earnings ESP of +2.94% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Workday shares have plunged 12% year to date. WDAY is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 25.

