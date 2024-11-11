News & Insights

Stocks

HitIQ Director Increases Shareholding, Boosting Stake

November 11, 2024 — 07:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HitIQ Limited (AU:HIQ) has released an update.

HitIQ Limited has announced a significant change in the securities held by Director Earl Eddings, who has acquired an additional 1,887,321 ordinary shares through an on-market purchase. This brings Eddings’ total holdings to 3,815,564 shares, reflecting a notable increase in his stake in the company. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.030 per share, totaling $56,057.32.

For further insights into AU:HIQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.