HitIQ Director Increases Shareholding, Boosting Stake

HitIQ Limited (AU:HIQ) has released an update.
HitIQ Limited has announced a significant change in the securities held by Director Earl Eddings, who has acquired an additional 1,887,321 ordinary shares through an on-market purchase. This brings Eddings’ total holdings to 3,815,564 shares, reflecting a notable increase in his stake in the company. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.030 per share, totaling $56,057.32.
